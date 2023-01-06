Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2023-01-06 pm EST
173.94 PTS   -0.13%
02:27pEOG eyes flat Permian activity, tighter global oil supply in 2023
RE
02:16pPhillips 66 buys public units of pipeline operator DCP Midstream for $3.8 billion
RE
01:47pAlvopetro Energy Reports December 2022 Sales Volumes, Operational Update; Down Nearly 1%
MT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 17.09% This Week to Settle at $3.7100 -- Data Talk

01/06/2023 | 03:04pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery lost 76.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 17.09% to $3.7100 per million British thermal units this week


--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down $2.89 or 43.79% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net decline since the week ending July 1, 2022

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 1.00 cents or 0.27%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 46.20 cents or 11.07% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Off 61.67% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 5.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.07% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 75.87% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down 76.50 cents or 17.09%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1503ET

02:27pEOG eyes flat Permian activity, tighter global oil supply in 2023
RE
02:16pPhillips 66 buys public units of pipeline operator DCP Midstream for $3.8 billion
RE
01:47pAlvopetro Energy Reports December 2022 Sales Volumes, Operational Update; Down Nearly 1..
MT
01:32pSector Update: Energy Stocks Surging with Broader Friday Markets
MT
01:21pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:03pU.S. drillers cut most rigs in a week since Sept. 2021 - Baker Hughes
RE
12:45pExchange-Traded Funds Move Higher as Dow Surges 575 Points, Treasury Yields Fall
MT
11:49aWhiplash: energy markets start 2023 with biggest weekly dive in years
RE
11:02aTrending: Shell to Take $2 Billion Tax Hit for 4Q as Integrated Gas Trading Ros..
DJ
10:12aPhillips 66 to Raise Stake in DCP Midstream to 86.8% After Clinching $3.8 Billion Cash ..
MT
