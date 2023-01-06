Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 17.09% This Week to Settle at $3.7100 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery lost 76.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 17.09% to $3.7100 per million British thermal units this week

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down $2.89 or 43.79% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net decline since the week ending July 1, 2022

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 1.00 cents or 0.27%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 46.20 cents or 11.07% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Off 61.67% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 5.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.07% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 75.87% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down 76.50 cents or 17.09%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1503ET