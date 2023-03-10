Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30:02 2023-03-10 pm EST
118.80 PTS   -3.41%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
Summary

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 19.24% This Week to Settle at $2.4300 -- Data Talk

03/10/2023 | 03:00pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery lost 57.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 19.24% to $2.4300 per million British thermal units this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 11.30 cents or 4.44%

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 25.70 cents or 9.56% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Off 74.90% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 17.22% from its 52-week low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down 48.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 41.75% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 17.22% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 84.20% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 11.54%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.045 or 45.70%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1459ET

