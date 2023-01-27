Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 2.05% This Week to Settle at $3.1090 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery lost 6.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 2.05% to $3.1090 per million British thermal units this week

--Down for six consecutive weeks

--Down $3.491 or 52.89% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week net decline since the week ending Aug. 22, 2008

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Oct. 21, 2022, when the market fell for nine straight weeks

--Down eight of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 16.50 cents or 5.60%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 67.88% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 5.60% from its 52-week low of $2.944 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Down 32.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.48% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 5.60% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.944 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Off 79.78% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 30.53%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.366 or 30.53%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1503ET