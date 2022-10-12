Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 2.44% to Settle at $6.4350 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. delivery lost 16.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 2.44% to $6.4350 per million British thermal units today

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 33.52% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 80.71% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 15.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.52% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 73.12% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 58.15% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 4.89%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.705 or 72.52%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

