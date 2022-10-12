Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:40 2022-10-12 pm EDT
313.69 PTS   -1.40%
03:33pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:05pUkraine war to cut Europe's gas consumption for decades, consultancy says
RE
03:02pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 2.44% to Settle at $6.4350 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 2.44% to Settle at $6.4350 -- Data Talk

10/12/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. delivery lost 16.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 2.44% to $6.4350 per million British thermal units today


--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 33.52% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 80.71% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 15.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.52% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 73.12% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 58.15% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 4.89%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.705 or 72.52%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1501ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
03:33pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:05pUkraine war to cut Europe's gas consumption for decades, consultancy says
RE
03:02pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 2.44% to Settle at $6.4350 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:44pHungary finalises deferred payments deal with Gazprom -minister
RE
02:12pHungary finalises deferred payments deal with Gazprom -minister
RE
01:27pSector Update: Energy Stocks Back on Positive Ground This Afternoon
MT
01:10pSector Update: Energy
MT
12:59pU.S. home heating bills expected to surge this winter -EIA
RE
12:55pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Stocks Advance, Treasur..
MT
12:21pMoldovans urged to cut electricity use after missile strikes in Ukraine hit supplies
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish