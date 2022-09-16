Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:36 2022-09-16 pm EDT
365.72 PTS   -6.70%
03:51pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Tumble but Utilities Outperforming
MT
03:37pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:07pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 2.90% This Week to Settle at $7.7640 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 2.90% This Week to Settle at $7.7640 -- Data Talk

09/16/2022 | 03:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. delivery lost 23.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 2.90% to $7.7640 per million British thermal units this week


--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down $1.572 or 16.84% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week net and percentage decline since the week ending July 8, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending March 19, 2021 when the market fell for four straight weeks

--Down six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down 56.00 cents or 6.73%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $1.35 or 14.81% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

--Off 19.79% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 118.03% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 52.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.79% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 108.88% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 49.51% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 14.93%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.034 or 108.15%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1506ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
03:51pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Tumble but Utilities Outperforming
MT
03:37pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:07pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 2.90% This Week to Settle at $7.7640 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:38pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Leading Friday Markets Lower
MT
01:27pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
01:23pSouthern Co.'s Virginia Natural Gas Taking Steps to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
DJ
01:06pU.S. drillers add oil & gas rigs for first time in three weeks - Baker Hughes
RE
12:55pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Fall After FedEx Warning
MT
12:05pU.S. GAS PRODUCERS STRUGGLE TO MEET : Kemp
RE
11:51aVolkswagen To Sell Gas Hedges for Reported $399 Million Profit
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish