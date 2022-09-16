Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 2.90% This Week to Settle at $7.7640 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. delivery lost 23.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 2.90% to $7.7640 per million British thermal units this week

--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down $1.572 or 16.84% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week net and percentage decline since the week ending July 8, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending March 19, 2021 when the market fell for four straight weeks

--Down six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down 56.00 cents or 6.73%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $1.35 or 14.81% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

--Off 19.79% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 118.03% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 52.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.79% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 108.88% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 49.51% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 14.93%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.034 or 108.15%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1506ET