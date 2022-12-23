Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 23.05% This Week to Settle at $5.0790 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery lost $1.52 per million British thermal units, or 23.05% to $5.0790 per million British thermal units this week

--Largest one week net decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 21, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 8.00 cents or 1.60%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 47.53% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 42.63% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 36.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 47.53% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 36.64% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 66.97% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 26.71%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.349 or 36.17%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1509ET