S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:40 2022-12-23 pm EST
233.17 PTS   +1.06%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 23.05% This Week to Settle at $5.0790 -- Data Talk

12/23/2022 | 03:10pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery lost $1.52 per million British thermal units, or 23.05% to $5.0790 per million British thermal units this week


--Largest one week net decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 21, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 8.00 cents or 1.60%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 47.53% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 42.63% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 36.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 47.53% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 36.64% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 66.97% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 26.71%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.349 or 36.17%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1509ET

04:07pSector Update: Energy Stocks Extending Market-Leading Gains Near Friday Cl..
MT
03:57pStorm cuts U.S. oil, gas, power output, sending prices higher
RE
03:41pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:10pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 23.05% This Week to Settle at $5.0790 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:26pVaalco subsidiary terminates ATB Financial lending facility
AN
01:52pSector Update: Energy Stocks Helping Keep Broader Market Above Water
MT
01:33pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:21pBMO Capital Maintains Market Perform, $11.50 Target Price on Superior Plus
MT
01:20pExchange-Traded Funds Rise, Stocks Waiver Amid Rising Treasury Yields, Moderating Infla..
MT
12:06pTRADING UPDATES: SulNOx raises funds; Synairgen shares trial results
AN
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral