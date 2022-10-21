Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
2022-10-21
256.11 PTS   -6.30%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 23.15% This Week to Settle at $4.9590 -- Data Talk

10/21/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. delivery lost $1.49 per million British thermal units, or 23.15% to $4.9590 per million British thermal units this week


--Largest one week net decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021

--Down for nine consecutive weeks

--Down $4.377 or 46.88% over the last nine weeks

--Largest nine week net decline since the week ending Sept. 12, 2008

--Largest nine week percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 17, 2006

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Feb. 8, 1991, when the market fell for 11 straight weeks

--Today it is down 39.90 cents or 7.45%

--Largest one day dollar decline since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Down for six consecutive sessions

--Down $1.782 or 26.44% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar decline since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Largest six day percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, when the market fell for seven straight sessions

--Down nine of the past 11 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, March 21, 2022

--Off 48.77% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 39.26% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Down 6.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 48.77% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 33.41% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 67.75% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 26.71%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.229 or 32.95%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1504ET

