Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery lost 6.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.18% to $2.1010 per million British thermal units today

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 30.90 cents or 12.82% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Off 78.30% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 5.52% from its 52-week low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Down 76.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 49.64% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 5.52% from its 2023 settlement low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Off 86.34% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down $2.374 or 53.05%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

05-04-23 1453ET