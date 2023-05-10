Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery lost 7.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.35% to $2.1910 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 2, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 77.37% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 10.05% from its 52-week low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Down 71.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 47.48% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 10.05% from its 2023 settlement low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Off 85.75% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 9.09%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.284 or 51.04%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-23 1503ET