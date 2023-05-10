Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery lost 7.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.35% to $2.1910 per million British thermal units today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 2, 2023
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 77.37% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
--Up 10.05% from its 52-week low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023
--Down 71.32% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 47.48% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
--Up 10.05% from its 2023 settlement low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023
--Off 85.75% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005
--Month-to-date it is down 9.09%
--Year-to-date it is down $2.284 or 51.04%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-10-23 1503ET