Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.65% to Settle at $4.8330 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery lost 18.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.65% to $4.8330 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 23.43% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 96.78% from its 52-week low of $2.456 hit Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Rose 81.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.86% from its 2022 settlement high of $6.265 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Up 30.02% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 68.57% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $1.103 or 29.57%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

