Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.65% to Settle at $4.8330 -- Data Talk

03/07/2022 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery lost 18.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.65% to $4.8330 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 23.43% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 96.78% from its 52-week low of $2.456 hit Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Rose 81.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.86% from its 2022 settlement high of $6.265 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Up 30.02% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 68.57% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $1.103 or 29.57%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-22 1500ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.65% to Settle at $4.8330 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:54pCERAWEEK-With oil market in turmoil, energy execs urge more output, security
RE
02:37pEurope energy crisis a 'big wake up call' -TotalEnergies CEO
RE
02:25pCERAWEEK-Ukraine crisis is a 'defining moment' for the century, U.S. climate czar Kerry..
RE
01:17pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Edging Lower as Crude Oil Gains
MT
12:52pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Decline While Crude Oil Jumps With ..
MT
12:22pPetrobras Shares Fall After Brazil's Government Names Former Executive as New Chairman
MT
12:21pToronto Stocks Rise Modestly; Vermilion Energy Jumps on 4Q Profit, Sales
DJ
12:08pDeutsche Bank on The Impact on Germany From The War in Ukraine
MT
11:27aSanctions on Russian Oil Exports Could Devastate European Economies, Stifel Says
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral