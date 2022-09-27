Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-09-27 pm EDT
316.46 PTS   -3.64%
Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Prices Rebounding This Afternoon
MT
Sector Update: Energy
MT
Midday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Set New Lows on Consumer Confidence, New-Home Sales Beat
MT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.65% to Settle at $6.6510 -- Data Talk

09/27/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. delivery lost 25.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.65% to $6.6510 per million British thermal units today


--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 31.29% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 86.77% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 13.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.29% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 78.93% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 56.75% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 27.13%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.921 or 78.31%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1501ET

01:22pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Prices Rebounding This Afternoon
MT
01:12pSector Update: Energy
MT
12:58pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Set New Lows on ..
MT
12:26pFACTBOX - How Germany's industrial giants are preparing for winter
RE
12:03pHow methane leaks accelerate global warming
RE
11:27aShell, Exxon launch joint sale of UK, Dutch North Sea assets -sources
RE
09:28aNatural Gas Edges Higher as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida
MT
09:24aSector Update: Energy Stocks Climb Premarket Tuesday
MT
09:06aSector Update: Energy
MT
08:07aMexico Registers $5.5 Billion August Trade Deficit
DJ
More news
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish