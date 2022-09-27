Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.65% to Settle at $6.6510 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. delivery lost 25.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.65% to $6.6510 per million British thermal units today

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 31.29% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 86.77% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 13.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.29% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 78.93% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 56.75% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 27.13%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.921 or 78.31%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1501ET