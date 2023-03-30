Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.66% to Settle at $2.1040 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May (new front month) delivery lost 8.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.66% to $2.1040 per million British thermal units today

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 11.20 cents or 5.05% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down 13 of the past 17 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 78.26% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 5.68% from its 52-week low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Down 62.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 49.57% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 5.68% from its 2023 settlement low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Off 86.32% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 23.41%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.371 or 52.98%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-23 1457ET