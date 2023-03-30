Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30:02 2023-03-30 pm EDT
98.65 PTS   -3.53%
03:16pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:04pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for March 30
MT
02:58pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.66% to Settle at $2.1040 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.66% to Settle at $2.1040 -- Data Talk

03/30/2023 | 02:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May (new front month) delivery lost 8.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.66% to $2.1040 per million British thermal units today


--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 11.20 cents or 5.05% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down 13 of the past 17 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 78.26% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 5.68% from its 52-week low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Down 62.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 49.57% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 5.68% from its 2023 settlement low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Off 86.32% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 23.41%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.371 or 52.98%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-23 1457ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
03:16pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:04pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for March 30
MT
02:58pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.66% to Settle at $2.1040 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:56pSector Update: Energy Stocks Mostly Higher in Afternoon Trading
MT
01:36pShell splits renewables business in CEO efficiency drive
RE
01:25pSector Update: Energy
MT
12:55pJobless Claims Increase, Q4 GDP's Surprise Downward Revision Leave Exchange-Traded Fund..
MT
12:17pTrader Vitol posts record $15 bln profit in 2022 on energy crisis -FT
RE
11:23aGermany's Inflation Is High in March But Receding, Says Bereberg
MT
10:37aUS Natural-Gas Stocks Post Smaller-Than-Expected Decline in Week Ended March 24
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer