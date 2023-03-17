Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:42:29 2023-03-17 pm EDT
114.52 PTS   -6.85%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.79% This Week to Settle at $2.3380 -- Data Talk

03/17/2023 | 03:13pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery lost 9.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.79% to $2.3380 per million British thermal units this week


--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 67.10 cents or 22.30% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Today it is down 17.60 cents or 7.00%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Off 75.85% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 12.78% from its 52-week low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down 51.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 43.96% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 12.78% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 84.80% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 14.89%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.137 or 47.75%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-23 1512ET

03:13pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.79% This Week to Settle at $2.3380 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:36pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Commodity Prices Tumble Friday
MT
02:12pDesjardins Writes -- "No Shelter in Canada from Shelter CPI Inflation"
MT
01:37pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:15pNew Fortress Energy's Puerto Rico Units Wins Contract to Provide 150MW Power
MT
01:09pUS drillers add the most gas rigs in a week since December 2018 - Baker Hughes
RE
12:52pSentiment Around Banking Crisis Fears Remains Fragile, Hitting US Equities, Exchange-Tr..
MT
10:25aIndustrial Production Unexpectedly Flat in February
MT
09:47aU.S. Industrial Production Stagnated in February
DJ
09:43aNatural Gas Falls on High Inventories and Mild Weather Forecasts
MT
