Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.79% This Week to Settle at $2.3380 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery lost 9.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 3.79% to $2.3380 per million British thermal units this week

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 67.10 cents or 22.30% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Today it is down 17.60 cents or 7.00%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Off 75.85% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 12.78% from its 52-week low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down 51.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 43.96% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 12.78% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 84.80% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 14.89%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.137 or 47.75%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

