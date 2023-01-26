Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 4.01% to Settle at $2.9440 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery lost 12.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.01% to $2.9440 per million British thermal units today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 50.30 cents or 14.59% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Off 69.59% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 53.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.43% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 80.86% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 34.21%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.531 or 34.21%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1502ET