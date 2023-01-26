Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30:02 2023-01-26 pm EST
133.53 PTS   -2.16%
03:08pWheat Futures Rise on Russian Crop Questions -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 4.01% to Settle at $2.9440 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:53pFreeport gets U.S. OK to begin early steps to restart LNG plant in Texas
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 4.01% to Settle at $2.9440 -- Data Talk

01/26/2023 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery lost 12.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.01% to $2.9440 per million British thermal units today


--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 50.30 cents or 14.59% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Off 69.59% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 53.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.43% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 80.86% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 34.21%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.531 or 34.21%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1502ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
03:08pWheat Futures Rise on Russian Crop Questions -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 4.01% to Settle at $2.9440 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:53pFreeport gets U.S. OK to begin early steps to restart LNG plant in Texas
RE
01:35pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:18pFreeport gets U.S. OK to begin early steps to restart LNG plant in Texas
RE
12:53pNasdaq Rises as Weekly Jobless Claims Hit Nine-Month Low, Driving Mixed Exchange-Traded..
MT
12:49pJericho Energy Ventures Reports Initial Results for Lazarus #1 Well
MT
10:36aUS Natural Gas Stocks Posts Larger Drop Than Expected in Week Ended Jan. 20
MT
10:31aUS Natural Gas Stocks Fall by 91 Bln Cubic Feet in Week Ended Jan. 20 Vs. Expected 83 B..
MT
10:23aBank of England set to hike to 4% as rate peak looms
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish