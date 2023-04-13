Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  19:30:02 13/04/2023 BST
101.13 PTS   -1.70%
08:35pSector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing Late Thursday
MT
08:20pSector Update: Energy
MT
08:09pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for April 13
MT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 4.11% to Settle at $2.0070 -- Data Talk

04/13/2023 | 07:59pm BST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery lost 8.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.11% to $2.0070 per million British thermal units today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 17.90 cents or 8.19% over the last two sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Off 79.27% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 0.80% from its 52-week low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Down 72.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 51.89% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 0.80% from its 2023 settlement low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Off 86.95% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 9.43%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.468 or 55.15%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1458ET

