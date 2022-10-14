Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-10-14 pm EDT
319.97 PTS   -3.11%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 4.37% This Week to Settle at $6.4530 -- Data Talk

10/14/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. delivery lost 29.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.37% to $6.4530 per million British thermal units this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Down for eight consecutive weeks

--Down $2.883 or 30.88% over the last eight weeks

--Largest eight week net decline since the week ending Sept. 12, 2008

--Largest eight week percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 31, 2021

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Feb. 23, 2001, when the market fell for eight straight weeks

--Down 10 of the past 12 weeks

--Today it is down 28.80 cents or 4.27%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 33.34% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 81.21% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 19.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.34% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 73.61% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 58.04% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 4.63%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.723 or 73.00%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1457ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
03:44pSector Update: Energy
MT
02:58pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 4.37% This Week to Settle at $6.4530 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:03pCanada would back 'economically viable' new LNG terminals -finmin
RE
01:42pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Retreat Amid Persistent Recession ..
MT
01:40pUK in talks with U.S. LNG suppliers about deal to bolster imports -Sky News
RE
01:23pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:21pCanada would back 'economically viable' new LNG terminals for energy transition -Freela..
RE
01:04pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fourth time in five weeks - Baker Hughes
RE
12:59pEcuador expects to choose contractor for Amistad gas field output expansion
RE
12:54pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Fall as ..
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish