Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 4.49% to Settle at $2.2140 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery lost 10.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.49% to $2.2140 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 19.60 cents or 8.13% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar decline since Monday, March 20, 2023

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Off 77.13% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 11.20% from its 52-week low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Down 72.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 46.93% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 11.20% from its 2023 settlement low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Off 85.60% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down $2.261 or 50.53%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1501ET