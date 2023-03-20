Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30:02 2023-03-20 pm EDT
109.42 PTS   -4.46%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 4.92% to Settle at $2.2230 -- Data Talk

03/20/2023 | 03:07pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery lost 11.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.92% to $2.2230 per million British thermal units today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 29.10 cents or 11.58% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar decline since Tuesday, March 7, 2023

--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023

--Off 77.04% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 7.24% from its 52-week low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down 54.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 46.72% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 7.24% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 85.54% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 19.08%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.252 or 50.32%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 1506ET

03:07pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 4.92% to Settle at $2.2230 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:48pTop Midday Gainers
MT
02:30pU.s. natural gas futures extend losses, prices down 5%…
RE
01:35pSector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing with Broader Monday Markets
MT
01:17pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:12pGerman Shares Start Week Unfazed by Credit Suisse Woes
MT
01:04pUBS Rescue of Credit Suisse Leaves US Equities Mixed Amid Concerns Over Banking Crisis
MT
01:04pCredit Suisse Rescue Eases Concerns on Banks, Driving Exchange-Traded Funds, US Equitie..
MT
12:56pNew Italian LNG terminal to receive first gas by end-April
RE
11:40aFactbox-French strikes hamper refining, LNG imports
RE
