Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 4.92% to Settle at $2.2230 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery lost 11.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 4.92% to $2.2230 per million British thermal units today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 29.10 cents or 11.58% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar decline since Tuesday, March 7, 2023

--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023

--Off 77.04% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 7.24% from its 52-week low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down 54.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 46.72% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 7.24% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 85.54% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 19.08%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.252 or 50.32%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 1506ET