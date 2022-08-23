Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 5.03% to Settle at $9.1930 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery lost 48.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.03% to $9.1930 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 5.03% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 158.16% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 135.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.03% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 147.32% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 40.22% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 11.71%

--Year-to-date it is up $5.463 or 146.46%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

