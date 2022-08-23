Log in
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:36 2022-08-23 pm EDT
428.65 PTS   -5.10%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 5.03% to Settle at $9.1930 -- Data Talk

08/23/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery lost 48.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.03% to $9.1930 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar decline since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 5.03% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 158.16% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 135.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.03% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 147.32% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 40.22% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 11.71%

--Year-to-date it is up $5.463 or 146.46%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1509ET

01:33pFreeport LNG aims for November restart at fire-hit Texas plant
RE
01:33pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stock Rally Tuesday with Rising Crude Oil Prices
MT
01:20pFreeport LNG expects further delays in resuming Texas plant operations
RE
01:15pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
01:07pPemex fined for failures at top oil field leading to flaring, faces another fine -sourc..
RE
12:38pGermany touts possible 'major role' for Canadian LNG in shift away from Russia
RE
12:36pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Search for Direction, Treasury Yiel..
MT
12:19pFirms make deals to boost LNG exports 60% from U.S., Canada, Mexico
RE
12:19pWeary but uncowed, Ukraine to mark Independence Day amid new strike fears
RE
12:05pNatural Gas Prices Tumble After Freeport LNG Pushes Back Restart Plan
DJ
More news
