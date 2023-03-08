Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:44:58 2023-03-08 pm EST
122.47 PTS   -3.75%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 5.06% to Settle at $2.5510 -- Data Talk

03/08/2023 | 03:04pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery lost 13.60 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.06% to $2.5510 per million British thermal units today


--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 73.65% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 23.06% from its 52-week low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down 43.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 38.85% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 23.06% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 83.41% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 7.14%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.924 or 42.99%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 1503ET

03:04pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 5.06% to Settle at $2.5510 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pFalling Panama Canal traffic threatens local economy, execs warn 
RE
02:04pCummins to invest $1.5 bln in new technologies, rebrands New Power unit
RE
01:41pSector Update: Energy Stocks Trading Lower Wednesday
MT
01:40pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:26pPoolbeg patent boost; Resolute Mining resource up
AN
01:11pUS regulator approves Freeport LNG completion of Phase 1 restart
RE
