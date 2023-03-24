Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:43:19 2023-03-24 pm EDT
110.54 PTS   +3.42%
03:25pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:00pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 5.22% This Week to Settle at $2.2160 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:39pSector Update: Energy Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 5.22% This Week to Settle at $2.2160 -- Data Talk

03/24/2023 | 03:00pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery lost 12.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.22% to $2.2160 per million British thermal units this week


--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 79.30 cents or 26.35% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 17, 2023

--Today it is up 6.20 cents or 2.88%

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 77.11% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 6.90% from its 52-week low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down 60.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 46.88% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 6.90% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 85.59% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 19.33%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.259 or 50.48%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1459ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
01:03pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second week in a row - Baker Hughes
RE
12:51pExchange-Traded Funds Pare Losses as German Chancellor's Reportedly Optimistic Tone on ..
MT
11:35aSouth African Bourse Ends Turbulent Week Lower as Bank Crisis Fears Persist
MT
11:28aNational Bank Says Certarus Could be New Engine of Organic Growth
MT
09:48aNatural Gas Rises Early Despite Swollen Inventories on Cool Long-Term Forecasts
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
