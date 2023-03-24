Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 5.22% This Week to Settle at $2.2160 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery lost 12.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.22% to $2.2160 per million British thermal units this week

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 79.30 cents or 26.35% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 17, 2023

--Today it is up 6.20 cents or 2.88%

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 77.11% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 6.90% from its 52-week low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down 60.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 46.88% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 6.90% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 85.59% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 19.33%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.259 or 50.48%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1459ET