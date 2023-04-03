Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30:02 2023-04-03 pm EDT
98.09 PTS   -5.46%
03:21pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:03pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 5.37% to Settle at $2.0970 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:50pMCF Energy Closes its Acquisition of German Natural-Gas Company Genexco
MT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 5.37% to Settle at $2.0970 -- Data Talk

04/03/2023 | 03:03pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery lost 11.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.37% to $2.0970 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down 13 of the past 19 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 78.34% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 5.32% from its 52-week low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Down 63.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 49.74% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 5.32% from its 2023 settlement low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Off 86.36% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down $2.378 or 53.14%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 1502ET

