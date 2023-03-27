Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 5.78% to Settle at $2.0880 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery lost 12.80 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.78% to $2.0880 per million British thermal units today

--Down 10 of the past 14 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 78.43% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 0.72% from its 52-week low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down 62.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 49.95% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 0.72% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.073 hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Off 86.42% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 23.99%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.387 or 53.34%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1506ET