Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 5.86% to Settle at $3.0670 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery lost 19.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 5.86% to $3.0670 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 38.00 cents or 11.02% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Down five of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, June 3, 2021

--Off 68.32% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 28.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.49% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 80.06% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 31.46%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.408 or 31.46%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1500ET