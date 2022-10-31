Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-10-31 pm EDT
297.41 PTS   +11.75%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 6.07% This Month to Settle at $6.3550 -- Data Talk

10/31/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Dec. delivery lost 41.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 6.07% to $6.3550 per million British thermal units this month


--Down for two consecutive months

--Down $2.772 or 30.37% over the last two months

--Largest two month net decline since Aug. 2008

--Largest two month percentage decline since Dec. 2021

--Today it is up 67.10 cents or 11.81%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $1.169 or 22.54% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Off 34.35% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 78.46% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 22.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.35% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 70.97% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 58.67% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $2.625 or 70.38%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 1503ET

