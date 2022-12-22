Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-12-22 pm EST
231.62 PTS   -5.56%
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 6.25% to Settle at $4.9990 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:54pShell Halts Floating LNG Plant Off Australia After Small Fire
MT
02:48pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Dec. 22
MT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 6.25% to Settle at $4.9990 -- Data Talk

12/22/2022 | 02:59pm EST

12/22/2022 | 02:59pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery lost 33.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 6.25% to $4.9990 per million British thermal units today


--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Off 48.36% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 40.38% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 33.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 48.36% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 34.49% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 67.49% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 27.86%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.269 or 34.02%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1458ET

02:30pU.s. natural gas futures extends losses, prices fall below $5 pe…
RE
02:05pSector Update: Energy Stocks Sinking Thursday, Also Dragging Crude Oil Low..
MT
01:50pU.s. natural gas futures extend losses in volatile trade, down b…
RE
01:27pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for first time in four weeks -Baker Hughes
RE
01:26pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:06pStock Sell-Off Weighs on Exchange-Traded Funds as Dow Drops 600 Points Midday Thursday ..
MT
12:42pDesjardins Economic Studies Reviews The Year 2022; 1st of 3 Parts
MT
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral