Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 6.25% to Settle at $4.9990 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery lost 33.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 6.25% to $4.9990 per million British thermal units today

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Off 48.36% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 40.38% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 33.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 48.36% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 34.49% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 67.49% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 27.86%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.269 or 34.02%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1458ET