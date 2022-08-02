Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 6.97% to Settle at $7.7060 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery lost 57.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 6.97% to $7.7060 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Off 17.34% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 116.40% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 91.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.34% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 107.32% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 49.89% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $3.976 or 106.60%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1458ET