S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:38 2022-08-02 pm EDT
360.80 PTS   -6.97%
SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 6.97% to Settle at $7.7060 -- Data Talk
DJ
Italy facing more than $9 bln shortfall on energy windfall tax -document
RE
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 6.97% to Settle at $7.7060 -- Data Talk

08/02/2022 | 02:59pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery lost 57.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 6.97% to $7.7060 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Off 17.34% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 116.40% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 91.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.34% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 107.32% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 49.89% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $3.976 or 106.60%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1458ET

03:36pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 6.97% to Settle at $7.7060 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:15pItaly facing more than $9 bln shortfall on energy windfall tax -document
RE
01:57pMosaic, CF Industries expect global fertilizer supply to remain tight
RE
01:45pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rebound with Crude Oil Prices
MT
01:08pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
01:01pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Mixed While Treasury Yields Bounce..
MT
11:55aEquitrans to complete U.S. Mountain Valley pipeline in 2023, shares soar
RE
11:37aMarathon Petroleum Expects Q3 Crude Throughput Volumes Of Roughly 2.7 Mln Barrels
RE
11:32aSocGen Says A Likely Euroskeptic Prime Minister in Italy Wouldn't Necessarily Push for..
MT
