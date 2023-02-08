Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30:02 2023-02-08 pm EST
113.65 PTS   -6.64%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 7.28% to Settle at $2.3960 -- Data Talk

02/08/2023 | 02:58pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for March delivery lost 18.80 cents per million British thermal units, or 7.28% to $2.3960 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down four of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Off 75.25% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 40.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 42.57% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 84.42% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 10.73%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.079 or 46.46%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1457ET

01:38pEquinor raises energy trading forecast on volatility, flexibility
RE
01:16pSector Update: Energy Stocks Declining in Midday Trading
MT
01:04pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:02pCommunication Services Drags Down NASDAQ, DOW; Exchange-Traded Funds Decline
MT
01:00pFTSE 100 Closed Up 0.3% Helped by Oil Sector
DJ
12:05pFormer Bulgaria energy minister charged with mismanagement of gas deals
RE
12:04pMib above 27,100; EU gas prices at lows
AN
12:02pPowell comments, hope for UK economy lift stocks
AN
09:41aANZ on The Economic Impact on Australia From China's Reopening
MT
09:36aNatural Gas Moving Lower as Forecasts See Mostly Mild Weather for Eastern States
MT
