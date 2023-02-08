Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 7.28% to Settle at $2.3960 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for March delivery lost 18.80 cents per million British thermal units, or 7.28% to $2.3960 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down four of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

--Off 75.25% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 40.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 42.57% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 84.42% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 10.73%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.079 or 46.46%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1457ET