Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 7.49% to Settle at $5.1860 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. delivery lost 42.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 7.49% to $5.1860 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 42.70 cents or 7.61% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Down eight of the past 10 sessions

--Off 46.43% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 45.63% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Down 10.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 46.43% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 39.52% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 66.28% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 23.35%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.456 or 39.03%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

