Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 7.67% to Settle at $3.3110 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery lost 27.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 7.67% to $3.3110 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Down two of the past three sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Off 65.80% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 17.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.64% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 78.47% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 26.01%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.164 or 26.01%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

