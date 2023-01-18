Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30:02 2023-01-18 pm EST
146.27 PTS   -3.97%
03:31pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Jan. 18
MT
02:57pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 7.67% to Settle at $3.3110 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:20pSector Update: Energy Stocks Retreating Wednesday After Crude Oil Prices Turn Negative
MT
Summary 
Summary

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 7.67% to Settle at $3.3110 -- Data Talk

01/18/2023 | 02:57pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery lost 27.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 7.67% to $3.3110 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Down two of the past three sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Off 65.80% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 17.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.64% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 78.47% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 26.01%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.164 or 26.01%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1456ET

