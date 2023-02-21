Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 8.88% to Settle at $2.0730 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for March delivery lost 20.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 8.88% to $2.0730 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 49.40 cents or 19.24% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down five of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

--Off 78.58% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 53.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 50.31% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 86.52% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 22.76%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.402 or 53.68%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

