Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30:02 2023-02-21 pm EST
101.79 PTS   -7.57%
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 8.88% to Settle at $2.0730 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:15pSector Update: Energy Stocks Declines Limited by Small Gains for WTI Crude Oil
MT
02:04pU.S. energy regulator approves partial restart of Freeport LNG
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 8.88% to Settle at $2.0730 -- Data Talk

02/21/2023 | 02:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for March delivery lost 20.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 8.88% to $2.0730 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar decline since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 49.40 cents or 19.24% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down five of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

--Off 78.58% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 53.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 50.31% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 86.52% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 22.76%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.402 or 53.68%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1458ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 8.88% to Settle at $2.0730 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:15pSector Update: Energy Stocks Declines Limited by Small Gains for WTI Crude..
MT
02:04pU.S. energy regulator approves partial restart of Freeport LNG
RE
01:23pBangladesh private power producers seek $1 billion in foreign currency for fuel imports
RE
12:54pRising Probability of Fed 50-Basis Point Rate Hike Weighs on US Equities, Exchange-Trad..
MT
12:39pTSX Down 235 Points With Healthcare, Info Tech, The Biggest Decliners; Commodities The ..
MT
11:50aNord Stream investigations by Denmark, Sweden and Germany are ongoing
RE
11:49aFalling gas costs, rising carbon prices spur change in fuel dynamics
RE
11:26aChesapeake Utilities Unit to Build Renewable Natural Gas Facility in Florida
MT
10:44aRBC Comments on Canada's Slowing CPI in January; Implications for The Bank of Canada
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish