Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.11% to Settle at $5.3320 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery gained 0.60 cent per million British thermal units, or 0.11% to $5.3320 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 44.92% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 49.73% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 34.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 44.92% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 43.45% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 65.33% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 23.06%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.602 or 42.95%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1504ET