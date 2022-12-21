Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:40 2022-12-21 pm EST
245.25 PTS   +0.42%
03:54pSector Update: Energy Stocks Extending Wednesday Advance
MT
03:51pEconomic Calendar for Thursday
MT
03:41pSector Update: Energy
MT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.11% to Settle at $5.3320 -- Data Talk

12/21/2022 | 03:05pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. delivery gained 0.60 cent per million British thermal units, or 0.11% to $5.3320 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 44.92% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 49.73% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 34.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 44.92% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 43.45% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 65.33% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 23.06%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.602 or 42.95%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1504ET

03:05pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.11% to Settle at $5.3320 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:55pSector Update: Energy Stocks Rising with Broader Wednesday Markets
MT
01:42pU.s. natural gas futures turn negative in volatile trade after r…
RE
01:29pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:04pNear-Term Inflation Expectations Ease, Driving Exchange-Traded Funds, US Equities Highe..
MT
09:37aNatural Gas Rises as Cold Weather Covers Much of the Country, Though Mild Weather is on..
MT
09:15aSector Update: Energy Stocks Rally Premarket Wednesday
MT
