Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.54% to Settle at $7.2350 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Jan. (new front month) delivery gained 3.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.54% to $7.2350 per million British thermal units today

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up eight of the past 11 sessions

--Off 25.26% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 103.17% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 58.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.26% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 94.65% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 52.95% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 13.85%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.505 or 93.97%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1505ET