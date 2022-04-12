Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Delayed USA  -  04/12 02:30:02 pm EDT
315.75 PTS   +0.79%
01:45pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rally Tuesday After Crude Oil Jumps Back Over $100 Per Barrel
MT
01:20pSaturn Oil & Gas Up 5.5% after Reporting 50.7 Million BOE of Reserves
MT
01:05pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Rise on Softer-Than-Expected Inflation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.56% to Settle at $6.6800 -- Data Talk

04/12/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery gained 3.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.56% to $6.6800 per million British thermal units today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 40.20 cents or 6.40% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, March 25, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2008

--Up 155.16% from its 52-week low of $2.618 hit Wednesday, April 14, 2021

--Rose 155.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 79.71% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 56.56% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 18.40%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.95 or 79.09%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-22 1501ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
01:45pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rally Tuesday After Crude Oil Jumps Back Over $100 Per Barre..
MT
01:20pSaturn Oil & Gas Up 5.5% after Reporting 50.7 Million BOE of Reserves
MT
01:05pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Rise on Softer-Than-Expect..
MT
10:53aItaly's Draghi to visit Congo Republic, Angola in hunt for gas deals - sources
RE
09:32aNatural Gas Rises to a Fresh 14-Year High as Cool Spring Temperatures Raise Heating Dem..
MT
09:24aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rally Premarket Tuesday
MT
09:14aNovatek Q1 Gas Sales Inch Down; Shares Down 5%
MT
08:20aINSTANT VIEW 5-India's March retail inflation nears 7% y/y, at 17-month high
RE
07:46aMurphy Oil Reports First Oil at King's Quay Floating Production System
MT
07:33aGlobal LNG body urges governments to support fuel buyers amid Ukraine crisis
RE
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish