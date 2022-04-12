Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.56% to Settle at $6.6800 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery gained 3.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.56% to $6.6800 per million British thermal units today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 40.20 cents or 6.40% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, March 25, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2008

--Up 155.16% from its 52-week low of $2.618 hit Wednesday, April 14, 2021

--Rose 155.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 79.71% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 56.56% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 18.40%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.95 or 79.09%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

