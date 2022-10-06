Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-10-06 pm EDT
326.29 PTS   +0.56%
03:08pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.61% to Settle at $6.9720 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Oct. 6
MT
01:27pSector Update: Energy Stocks Rising Thursday Afternoon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.61% to Settle at $6.9720 -- Data Talk

10/06/2022 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. delivery gained 4.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.61% to $6.9720 per million British thermal units today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 50.20 cents or 7.76% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Off 27.98% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 95.79% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 22.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.98% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 87.57% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 54.66% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $3.242 or 86.92%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1507ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
03:08pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.61% to Settle at $6.9720 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Oct. 6
MT
01:27pSector Update: Energy Stocks Rising Thursday Afternoon
MT
01:18pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:05pCzech finance ministry proposes $3.4 billion windfall tax on energy, banks
RE
12:46pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Fall as ..
MT
12:46pVinci Signs Contract to Design, Build Germany's First LNG Terminal
DJ
12:44pGeneral Electric Gas Power Signs MoU With India's NTPC to Reduce Carbon Emissions
MT
10:46aUS Natural Gas Stocks Posts Larger-Than-Expected Gain in Week Ended Sept. 30
MT
10:43aEverGen Infrastructure Names CFO
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish