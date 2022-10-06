Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.61% to Settle at $6.9720 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. delivery gained 4.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.61% to $6.9720 per million British thermal units today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 50.20 cents or 7.76% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Off 27.98% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 95.79% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 22.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.98% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 87.57% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 54.66% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $3.242 or 86.92%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1507ET