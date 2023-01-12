Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:42:45 2023-01-12 pm EST
160.27 PTS   -1.52%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.65% to Settle at $3.6950 -- Data Talk

01/12/2023 | 02:58pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery gained 2.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.65% to $3.6950 per million British thermal units today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 5.60 cents or 1.54% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 61.83% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 1.54% from its 52-week low of $3.639 hit Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Down 13.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.43% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 1.54% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.639 hit Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Off 75.97% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 17.43%

--Year-to-date it is down 78.00 cents or 17.43%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1457ET

Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish