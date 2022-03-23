Log in
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.87% to Settle at $5.2320 -- Data Talk

03/23/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for April delivery gained 4.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.87% to $5.2320 per million British thermal units today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 36.90 cents or 7.59% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Off 17.11% from its 52-week high of $6.312 hit Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Up 113.03% from its 52-week low of $2.456 hit Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Rose 107.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.49% from its 2022 settlement high of $6.265 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Up 40.76% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 65.98% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 18.86%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.502 or 40.27%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1502ET

