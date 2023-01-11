Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
2023-01-11
162.75 PTS   -0.94%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.88% to Settle at $3.6710 -- Data Talk

01/11/2023 | 02:58pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Feb. delivery gained 3.20 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.88% to $3.6710 per million British thermal units today


--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 62.08% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 0.88% from its 52-week low of $3.639 hit Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Down 24.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.01% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 0.88% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.639 hit Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Off 76.13% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 17.97%

--Year-to-date it is down 80.40 cents or 17.97%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1457ET

