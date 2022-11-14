Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.92% to Settle at $5.9330 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Dec. delivery gained 5.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.92% to $5.9330 per million British thermal units today

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 38.71% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 66.61% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 18.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 38.71% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 59.62% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 61.42% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 6.64%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.203 or 59.06%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

