Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.93% to Settle at $7.9150 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. delivery gained 7.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.93% to $7.9150 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 18.23% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 122.27% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 57.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.23% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 112.94% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 48.53% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 13.28%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.185 or 112.20%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

