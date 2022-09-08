Log in
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-09-08 pm EDT
370.73 PTS   +0.97%
01:08pPortugal approves energy-saving plan, may beat EU target
RE
12:48pAnalysis-Britain's new oil and gas push no salve for short-term pain
RE
12:48pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Give up Gains, Treasury Yields Rise
MT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.93% to Settle at $7.9150 -- Data Talk

09/08/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. delivery gained 7.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 0.93% to $7.9150 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 18.23% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 122.27% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 57.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.23% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 112.94% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 48.53% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 13.28%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.185 or 112.20%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-22 1500ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
12:15pCzech utility CEZ says first LNG shipment to reach new Dutch terminal on Sept. 19
RE
12:01pSlovak gas importer SPP signs LNG supply deal with Exxon
RE
12:00pFrance questions EU revenue cap for non-gas power plants-source
RE
11:20aECB promises more rate hikes after unprecedented increase
RE
11:07aGreen hydrogen needs policy push to reach required scale -report
RE
10:55aEU states prepare for emergency talks on Russian gas price cap
RE
10:48aCentral African nations eye pipelines and hubs to end energy poverty
RE
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish