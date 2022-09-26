Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.10% to Settle at $6.9030 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. delivery gained 7.50 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.10% to $6.9030 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 28.69% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 93.85% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 20.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.69% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 85.71% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 55.11% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 24.37%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.173 or 85.07%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

