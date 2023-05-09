Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for June delivery gained 2.90 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.30% to $2.2670 per million British thermal units today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 16.60 cents or 7.90% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Highest settlement value since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Off 76.58% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 13.86% from its 52-week low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Down 69.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 45.66% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 13.86% from its 2023 settlement low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Off 85.26% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 5.93%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.208 or 49.34%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-23 1459ET