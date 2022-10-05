Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.36% to Settle at $6.9300 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Nov. delivery gained 9.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.36% to $6.9300 per million British thermal units today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 46.00 cents or 7.11% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Off 28.41% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 94.61% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 22.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.41% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 86.44% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 54.94% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $3.20 or 85.79%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

