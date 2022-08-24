Log in
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-08-24 pm EDT
435.86 PTS   +1.68%
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.49% to Settle at $9.3300 -- Data Talk

08/24/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery gained 13.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.49% to $9.3300 per million British thermal units today


--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 3.62% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 162.01% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 139.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.62% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 151.01% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 39.33% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 13.38%

--Year-to-date it is up $5.60 or 150.13%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1503ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
01:45pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Posting Small Wednesday Gains
MT
01:25pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
01:04pCF Fertilisers UK pauses ammonia production on high gas, carbon prices
RE
12:36pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks, Treasury Yields Rise; Durable Goo..
MT
12:07pRussia's July oil and gas condensate output rises to 10.76 million bpd -stats office
RE
11:53aUBS Upgrades Its 2022 GDP Growth Forecast for Greece; Lowers The Estimate for Next Year
MT
11:50aCF Industries Unit Plans Temporary Ammonia Production Halt
MT
10:00aExplainer-Nord Stream turbine tension puts focus on gas pipeline parts
RE
09:38aNatural Gas Rises Following a Day-Prior Fall from a 14-Year High
MT
09:23aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Ease Premarket Wednesday
MT
More news
