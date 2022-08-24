Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.49% to Settle at $9.3300 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Sept. delivery gained 13.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.49% to $9.3300 per million British thermal units today

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 3.62% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 162.01% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 139.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.62% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 151.01% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 39.33% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 13.38%

--Year-to-date it is up $5.60 or 150.13%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1503ET