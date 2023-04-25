Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.50% to Settle at $2.3070 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery gained 3.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.50% to $2.3070 per million British thermal units today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 7.40 cents or 3.31% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 18, 2023

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, April 18, 2023

--Off 76.17% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 15.87% from its 52-week low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Down 66.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 44.70% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 15.87% from its 2023 settlement low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Off 85.00% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 4.11%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.168 or 48.45%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

