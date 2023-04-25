Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:46:18 2023-04-25 pm EDT
114.10 PTS   -1.38%
03:46pSector Update: Energy Stocks Dropping Late Tuesday
MT
03:22pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:04pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.50% to Settle at $2.3070 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.50% to Settle at $2.3070 -- Data Talk

04/25/2023 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for May delivery gained 3.40 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.50% to $2.3070 per million British thermal units today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 7.40 cents or 3.31% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 18, 2023

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, April 18, 2023

--Off 76.17% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 15.87% from its 52-week low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Down 66.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 44.70% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 15.87% from its 2023 settlement low of $1.991 hit Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Off 85.00% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 4.11%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.168 or 48.45%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1503ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
03:46pSector Update: Energy Stocks Dropping Late Tuesday
MT
03:22pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:04pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.50% to Settle at $2.3070 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:20pEni launches LNG production in Congo Republic
RE
01:59pSector Update: Energy Stocks Declining Tuesday Afternoon
MT
01:20pSector Update: Energy
MT
12:59pRussia looks to companies beyond Gazprom to supply gas to China
RE
12:54pTech Giants' Quarterly Earnings Due in After-Hours Trading Weigh on Exchange-Traded Fun..
MT
09:34aNatural Gas Prices Move Lower Amid Spring Temperatures and High Inventories
MT
09:28aMcBride ups outlook, whilst FireAngel lowers
AN
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer