Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-11-15 pm EST
299.89 PTS   +1.68%
02:12pTrinidad soon to decide on bids for deepwater gas exploration auction
RE
01:11pSlower-Than-Forecast Wholesale Inflation Boosts Equities, Broad-Market ETFs
MT
01:02pSector Update: Energy Stocks Carried Higher in Broader Tuesday Markets
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.70% to Settle at $6.0340 -- Data Talk

11/15/2022 | 02:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Dec. delivery gained 10.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.70% to $6.0340 per million British thermal units today


--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 15.50 cents or 2.64% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 37.67% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 69.45% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 16.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 37.67% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 62.34% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 60.76% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 5.05%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.304 or 61.77%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1458ET

All news about S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
02:12pTrinidad soon to decide on bids for deepwater gas exploration auction
RE
01:11pSlower-Than-Forecast Wholesale Inflation Boosts Equities, Broad-Market ETFs
MT
01:02pSector Update: Energy Stocks Carried Higher in Broader Tuesday Markets
MT
12:37pSector Update: Energy
MT
10:58aShell begins operations at major Pennsylvania polymers plant
AN
10:49aAnalysis-Investors expand footprint in commodity trade finance as banks retreat
RE
10:42aUGI to Launch New Renewable Natural Gas Project in New York State
MT
10:24aAfrica deserves right to use natural gas reserves - AfDB chief
RE
09:51aActis sees annual investments of up to $300 million in Africa energy
RE
09:36aNatural Gas Trades Lower Despite Cold Forecasts as the Timing of a Restart for Freeport..
MT
More news
Chart S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral