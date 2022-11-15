Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.70% to Settle at $6.0340 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Dec. delivery gained 10.10 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.70% to $6.0340 per million British thermal units today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 15.50 cents or 2.64% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 37.67% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 69.45% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 16.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 37.67% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 62.34% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 60.76% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 5.05%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.304 or 61.77%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1458ET