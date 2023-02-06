Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.95% to Settle at $2.4570 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for March delivery gained 4.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.95% to $2.4570 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 74.62% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 1.95% from its 52-week low of $2.41 hit Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Down 41.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 41.11% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 1.95% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.41 hit Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Off 84.02% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down $2.018 or 45.09%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1459ET