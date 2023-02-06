Advanced search
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30:02 2023-02-06 pm EST
114.66 PTS   +1.62%
03:00pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.95% to Settle at $2.4570 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:27pTrinidad's energy minister to begin talks on gas deal in Caracas
RE
01:15pSector Update: Energy Stocks Move Lower Monday Afternoon
MT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.95% to Settle at $2.4570 -- Data Talk

02/06/2023 | 03:00pm EST
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for March delivery gained 4.70 cents per million British thermal units, or 1.95% to $2.4570 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 74.62% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 1.95% from its 52-week low of $2.41 hit Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Down 41.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 41.11% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.172 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Up 1.95% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.41 hit Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Off 84.02% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is down $2.018 or 45.09%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1459ET

03:00pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.95% to Settle at $2.4570 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:27pTrinidad's energy minister to begin talks on gas deal in Caracas
RE
01:15pSector Update: Energy Stocks Move Lower Monday Afternoon
MT
01:13pExchange-Traded Funds, US Equities Decline Ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Speech
MT
01:09pChesapeake Utilities Builds Fuel Injection Point for Alternative Fuels in Florida
MT
01:07pSector Update: Energy
MT
12:47pChina reopening is wild card for Canada sticking economic soft landing, analysts say
RE
12:15pTrackinsight: Fed pivot in 2023?
TI
11:31aRussia's Novatek in talks with Indian companies on LNG, may consider rupees
RE
11:23aNovatek Secures MoU to Deliver LNG, Low-Carbon Ammonia to India's Deepak Fertilisers
MT
