Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 10.02% to Settle at $9.1140 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. delivery gained 83.00 cents per million British thermal units, or 10.02% to $9.1140 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up $1.272 or 16.22% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, May 5, 2022 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Off 5.85% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 155.94% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 66.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.85% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 145.20% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 40.73% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is down 0.14%

--Year-to-date it is up $5.384 or 144.34%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1505ET