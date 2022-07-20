Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 10.23% to Settle at $8.0070 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Aug. delivery gained 74.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 10.23% to $8.0070 per million British thermal units today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Off 14.11% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 124.85% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 102.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.11% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 115.42% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 47.93% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 47.62%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.277 or 114.66%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1502ET