S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  03:41 2022-07-20 pm EDT
369.84 PTS   +10.48%
US ECONOMICS : First Time Unemployment Claims Expected to Remain Above 200K
MT
EXCLUSIVE-SHELL PLACES U.S. GULF OF MEXICO ASSETS UP FOR SALE : sources
RE
SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Add to Wednesday Gains but Crude Oil Resumes Skid
MT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 10.23% to Settle at $8.0070 -- Data Talk

07/20/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Aug. delivery gained 74.30 cents per million British thermal units, or 10.23% to $8.0070 per million British thermal units today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Off 14.11% from its 52-week high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 124.85% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 102.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.11% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.322 hit Monday, June 6, 2022

--Up 115.42% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 47.93% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Month-to-date it is up 47.62%

--Year-to-date it is up $4.277 or 114.66%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1502ET

