S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX
Real-time USA  -  02:30 2022-08-31 pm EDT
426.77 PTS   +0.81%
03:06pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 10.91% This Month to Settle at $9.1270 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:00pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Struggling for Direction amid Wednesday Decline in Commodity Prices
MT
01:19pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 10.91% This Month to Settle at $9.1270 -- Data Talk

08/31/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas for Oct. delivery gained 89.80 cents per million British thermal units, or 10.91% to $9.1270 per million British thermal units this month


--Up for two consecutive months

--Up $3.703 or 68.27% over the last two months

--Largest two month gain since Sept. 2005

--Largest two month percentage gain since Oct. 2009

--Up five of the past six months

--Today it is up 8.50 cents or 0.94%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022

--Up six of the past nine sessions

--Off 5.71% from its 52-week high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 156.30% from its 52-week low of $3.561 hit Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Rose 97.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.71% from its 2022 settlement high of $9.68 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Up 145.55% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.717 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Off 40.65% from its record high of $15.378 hit Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005

--Year-to-date it is up $5.397 or 144.69%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1505ET

